Hextml is an online hex map maker, world building tool, campaign manager and virtual tabletop software for your RPG. Use it in your DnD (or any other tabletop RPG) campaign to build a world for you and your players. It uses the best of HTML5 to let you make beautiful hexagonal maps. You can share a map live with your players by enabling the collaborative mode (with or without fog of war).
If you found this text you may have won a free copy of Crowns & Castles. Follow @hextml on twitter, and retweet our last tweet about the contest to get a chance to win! If you are one the winners we will contact you at a later date via twitter. Don't forget the secret code (2f2f64dc4809169063629c9a569bf7fc), you will need it to reclaim your prize and it will be removed from here.